Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,446. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

