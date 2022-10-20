Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.30. 4,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,571. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

