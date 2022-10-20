Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

