Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Shares Up 0.3%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Powered Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Powered Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

