PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,435,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

