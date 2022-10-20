PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PPG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. 1,258,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,277. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

