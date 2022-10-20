Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 1,169,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

