Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,170 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Cummins stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

