Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.34. 98,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,492. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

