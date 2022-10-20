Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,680. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

