Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

