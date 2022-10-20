Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $152.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $193.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of PLD opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

