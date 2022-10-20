Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $116.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $137.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Prologis Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 214,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

