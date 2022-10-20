Prom (PROM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Prom has a market cap of $88.11 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00028116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00052113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.44754135 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,515,243.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

