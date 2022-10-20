Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $107.03 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00028975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $107.03 million and $251,484.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,273.80 or 0.27483141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.