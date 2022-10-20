Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE PB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

