Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $243.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

