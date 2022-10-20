QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

