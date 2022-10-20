Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $713,616.48 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.20.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

