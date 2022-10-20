Quant Market Cap Hits $2.12 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $144.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for $175.55 or 0.00921563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
