Quantfury Token Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00056994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $108.61 million and approximately $66,141.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.98885435 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,227.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

