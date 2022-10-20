Raymond James Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

