Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE:O opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

