Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $726.00.

10/12/2022 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $765.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $635.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $950.00 to $800.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $716.00 to $571.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $674.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $833.00.

9/14/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.20. 428,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

