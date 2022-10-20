Red Cedar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $86,274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $34,432,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $15,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $13,924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth $7,814,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,671. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

