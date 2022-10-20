Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.58. 30,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,577. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.28. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

