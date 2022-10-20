Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT Lowered to GBX 499

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDWWF. HSBC cut shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

