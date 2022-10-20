Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Compass Point to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 16,957,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,498. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

