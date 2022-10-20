Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 8,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,263. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

