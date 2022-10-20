Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 822,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,759. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.