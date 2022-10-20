Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.23. 346,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.