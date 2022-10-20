Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 25,350 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners makes up 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,354 shares of company stock worth $3,267,140. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. 5,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

