Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):
- 10/19/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Hasbro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
HAS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
