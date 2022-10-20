Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

10/19/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Hasbro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.