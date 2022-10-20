Reviewing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -67.58% -30.85% TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $100,000.00 135.82 -$3.46 million ($0.01) -5.88 TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -19.06

This table compares Braveheart Resources and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Braveheart Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Braveheart Resources and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.33%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

