Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,656 ($56.26) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,182.17. The firm has a market cap of £75.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.96.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

