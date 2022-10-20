Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

RITM opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.72. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

