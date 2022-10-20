RMR Wealth Builders Buys 415 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $80.80. 20,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $86.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

