RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.54. 34,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average is $509.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

