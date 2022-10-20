RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,683 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. 46,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.