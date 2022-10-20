RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,043 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.19% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

