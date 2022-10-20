RMR Wealth Builders Sells 998 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.84. 39,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

