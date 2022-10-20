RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Citigroup by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

