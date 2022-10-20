Robert Whiteman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) insider Robert Whiteman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($21,991.30).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LON RESI opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.05) on Thursday. Residential Secure Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.98 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The company has a market cap of £160.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.09.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

