Roger D. Dansey Sells 10,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGEN traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.83. 643,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,991. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

