Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,288 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 2,500,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,456. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $969.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 542,055 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

