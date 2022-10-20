Rosenblatt Securities Trims Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price to $76.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWONK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.8 %

FWONK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,974. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.