Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $180.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,455. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.