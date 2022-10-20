Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €316.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

ETR VOW3 opened at €129.86 ($132.51) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

