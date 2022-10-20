Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $41.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

