Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Royal Mail Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROYMY opened at $4.41 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

